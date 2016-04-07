Junito: the Dreaded “Deboot” Edition

Junito, aka the chele chulo, who you have watched on this blog grow and learn to walk and kick a ball, is on the cusp of finally getting his US passport. And we know what that means: he is only nine years old, but will be eligible for the US youth national teams and maybe someday the senior team. Junito has now lived in the US for four years (almost), speaks fluent English, and is addicted to Minecraft but still finds time for Lego Star Wars. The inside joke around these parts was that I was crafting and molding Junito to be the savior of Real Madrid, the Nica-Mexi-American Messi who would restore balance to the force.

Now that he’s on the cusp of official Americanness, though, there’s one major problem: he has quit soccer.

I don’t want to get too defensive and blame everybody but me for this occurrence, but that does seem the easier path. One of the key aspects of being a child in America is a short attention span that jumps from sport to sport. Football in the fall, eating in the winter, basketball in the spring, and baseball in the summer. Despite me force-feeding soccer down Junito’s throat pretty much 24/7 , his friends at school talk about other sports. When they gather outside of school, they sometimes play throwball, other times basketball, and occasionally lightsaber duel.

His friends play on the same elite youth club, but in their down time they don’t play soccer. Junito loves to watch player highlight videos of Zidane and Messi and Ronaldo and Brazilian Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, but struggles to sit through a full ninety minute game. He plays Real Madrid vs. Barcelona on FIFA for iPad almost daily, but can’t be bothered to juggle or play keep-ups.

And here’s the odd part: he’s gotten quite good, at least in my totally 100% objective opinion as his doting father blinded by love. He scored about ten goals for his youth club in league play this season, and they were honest-to-God legit pieces of finishing: he’d get the ball, take a touch to space in the box, lift his head, and open his hips to shoot far post or put his chest over the ball and rifle near post. He even scored a few times with his left foot. And it was none of that classic “America slams home a rebound or loose ball with laces” crap. The movement and finishing was exquisite.

But here’s the problem: his youth club killed interest and love of the game. And I was complicit for too long.

I will not name names, but if you search at the archives and know anything about youth soccer in Houston or Texas, you can connect the dots. Basically, at the start of this season, Junito had a great summer camp – notched those goals – but was immediately demoted a team. He had new teammates who were good though – better than his prior team – so I didn’t care. They scored plenty of goals and he had fun. However, every single member of his team but him got promoted one-by-one, and then, this January, he got demoted to the very last team with kids who still struggle to kick the ball.

My mom wanted to tear the director’s head off. The director fed us lies that our son had a bad attitude – to be sure, there was one kid on the team who hates training and makes faces and cracks jokes – but no other parent we spoke with agreed with him. I did notice that Melvin at times was not a fully compliant solider, but, like, he’s nine years old.

For most of the Fall, I grasped at positives because Junito thrived at this club for 2.5 years, but after he got dropped a team in the winter our parent-club-player relationship turned into one of those broken college relationships where neither party can end it so, like, fidelity goes out the window. I sent curious emails to other clubs. I even spoke with one or two other parents whose kids were in a similar boat. That’s the plus of pay-to-play: you are a customer, and you can shift businesses at the blink of an eye.

Things reached a head at one practice when the director of the U10 program, whom I will not name (but you can look up and deduce by reviewing these archives and using your brain), got mad at Melvin for not paying attention and instead of making him run a lap or do situps, sent him to got sit in a corner. For 20 minutes. At the end of practice, this director brought Melvin over to me and said that “Melvin me saca de quicio” and Melvin did not want to be there and should leave the team.

I bit my tongue but I’m sure my face was bright red. My wife was already in the car, or she would have possibly committed a series of felonies. But, again, I thought of those old broken college relationships that go on too long: we were mad at getting dumped in a sense because we were planning on doing the dumping. What made me mad was this: Junito used to love to go to training because he got to see his friends (in large part), but this prick has made soccer not fun. Junito now talked about basketball more and more, which is okay because Steph Curry is amazing and the sport is awesome, but he had already gotten pretty good at soccer.

So, alas, Junito has quit soccer. For those of you who purchased his signed Real Madrid jersey at the age of four, we just may have gotten ahead of ourselves. As for the rest of you, I don’t need your dime store optimism with cliche quotes like “he’s only 9, he could still play.” I also don’t need your condolences. Junito is my son and I will always love him, regardless of the sport (or esport) he adopts as his own.

I’m just glad my son stopped playing at this particular youth club before it totally killed his love of the game and creative flair.