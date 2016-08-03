The Re-Education or Miseducation of Pep Guardiola?

Pizza. Pizza was the key. For all the smart and well thought-out words about Leicester City’s run to an unlikely EPL title, only one fact was undeniable: Italian manager Claudio Ranieri treated his players to pizza parties. If the team got a clean sheet, then Ranieri would take his players to Peter Pizzeria – and he obliged them to make their own pizza.

The EPL is a cruel, intense dog-eat-dog world, and a place where only player-eats-pizza tactics can work. The strong devour the weak, along with some pasta and plenty of Olive oil.

So how come nobody told Pep Guardiola?

When crackpot (ex) Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio banned ketchup and mayo back in 2013, everyone laughed, except the players. We the fans and bloggers and journalists all chuckled and sarcastically said to one another: “Sure, condiments are the key to the Black Cats staying up.” Of course, Di Canio got sacked pretty quickly, condiments returned, and the Black Cats stayed up!

Thus, since that day, I have always been obsessed with the correlation between eating, diet, and success in the EPL. Still, I’m always torn between prohibitions versus permission. For support for bans, recall that Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi both have visited an Italian doctor who instructed both of them to stop eating pork and beef. Both have won league titles and scored plenty of goals, ergo, food prohibitions just may work.

Still, I can only conclude that food must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Clearly, condiments were key to Sunderland staying up. Conversely, no pork and no beef have been essential to Argentinians scoring goals. Lastly, pizza did wonders for the title campaign of Leicester City.

So why is Pep Guardiola suddenly so anti-pizza? As an optimist, I like to think that Pep has banned pizza for the sole purpose of rewarding his team with pizza after their first clean sheet, ala Leicester City.

The cynic in me, though, harbors doubts. Just as nefarious and far-reaching conspiracy is the only possible explanation for the failed candidacy of Bernie Sanders and the lack of promotion & relegation in US soccer, is there some mysterious anti-pizza Illuminati organization that uses Pep as a puppet? I detect the machinations of “Big Paella” – it only makes sense.

After all, Italians have eaten pizza for generations and have won more World Cups than Spain. Even the Italian diaspora in North America is obsessed with the stuff. You can’t blame pizza for failure in soccer given the decades of success and the correlation between pepperoni and titles. Helenio Herrera *allegedly smoked a cigar at the halftime of Inter games while scarfing down a few slices.

Thus Pep Guardiola has entered a league where games are often decided by headers off setpieces, but wants his burly men to slim down by cutting out carbs. Only time will tell if he will eat his own words…

Note: this post was not approved by Peter Pizzeria in Leicester City Square

*Yeah that’s a fucking lie.