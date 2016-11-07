Spanish Futbol Plus Excellent Journalism = Support!

Hello friends,

as your trusted guardian of all that is cool and just and neat and worth reading, I would like to direct your attention to a really cool Spanish soccer journalism project. It is called “Los Demas”, and here’s the deal: a monthly long-form piece of journalism about teams in La Liga other than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

You can snag a first year subscription (12 articles) for only ten bucks, and a two year subscription for just $16. Go forth and throw your money at them! And do it NOW because there’s less than two weeks left.