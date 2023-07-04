By Dan Roberts Last updated

This bwin withdrawal guide is designed to show you how you can make a payout from your bwin customer account wherever you live. bwin is available across Africa, and the withdrawal process is very straightforward wherever you are.

Read on to discover how to make a withdrawal after you have made a bwin deposit.

How to Withdraw money from bwin?

The exact process for making a withdrawal will depend on which country you live in and what payment method you prefer. But the general steps will be the same.

You will need to sign up for a customer account using a bwin promo code first, of course. When you get the chance to withdraw some of your winnings, you will just need to head to the banking section and select ‘Withdrawal.’

From there, you just need to select your payment option and the amount you wish to withdraw. The funds will then be transferred.

bwin Withdrawal Methods: Zambia

If you are a customer account holder in Zambia, you have the following methods available to you to make a withdrawal.

MTN

Airtel

bwin Withdrawal Methods: Kenya

If you are in Kenya, you will have the following withdrawal methods open to you.

MTN

Airtel

bwin Withdrawal Methods: Ghana

If you are a customer account holder in Ghana, you will still be able to make a withdrawal. Just log into your account and head to the banking section.

You will see the full list of payment options there.

bwin Withdrawal Methods: Uganda

As a customer account holder in Uganda, you will need to choose from the various payment methods available on the site in your location.

You should be able to choose from a selection of mobile money services.

bwin Withdrawal Methods: Tanzania

As with all the other locations in Africa, bwin customer account holders in Tanzania can choose from a wide selection of withdrawal options, including mobile money providers.

FAQs

How long does it take for a withdrawal to reflect? The withdrawal process will depend on your location and the payment method you choose. It could be anything from instantly to up to three working days.

Why can’t I withdraw money? You will need to make sure that you have funds to withdraw in the first place. Then check that all the details have been entered correctly. If there is still an issue, you should get in touch with the customer support team.

What is the minimum withdrawal? The minimum withdrawal amount at bwin is 1 ZMW or equivalent.