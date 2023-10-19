Paul Parker is never one to shy away from airing a controversial opinion. Today we caught up with the former Manchester United defender to discuss the situation at Birmingham City. The club made a decision last week to sack John Eustace with Wayne Rooney taking over the reins as first team manager.

Birmingham hired Rooney because they’re worried about their PR

On October 3, 2023, Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and business entrepreneur, entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LTD, becoming a minority owner of Birmingham City FC. Brady, a globally recognized NFL legend, is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest players in league history.

Brady holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories with seven and the most Super MVPs with five. Additionally, he has earned the NFL Most Valuable Player Award three times, the NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice, and has been honored with multiple ESPY Awards and Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year distinctions. He has also been named to the NFL 100th Anniversary ‘All-Time Team.’

Eustace’s Era Ends at St. Andrew’s

Last Wednesday, the club announced the dismissal of John Eustace, who took over from the previous manager, Lee Bowyer, and served as the manager at St. Andrew’s for 15 months. During his tenure, Eustace managed the club for 63 games, winning 21, drawing 15, and losing 27. However, this season has shown much promise for the Blues, with five wins, three draws, and three losses in their 11 Championship matches. This performance currently places them in sixth place in the table.

Shortly after Eustace’s sacking, it was confirmed that Wayne Rooney, a former legend of Manchester United, Everton, and England, had been hired to take over. The decision has already faced significant criticism from Birmingham fans and the football world, who cannot understand why Eustace was sacked, given the Blues’ strong start to the season.

Parker shares the sentiment that Eustace’s dismissal was unjust and believes that the hiring of Rooney is merely a PR stunt and may not be in the best interests of Birmingham on the pitch.

“The manager is the most important person at the club.”

“Look what’s happened with Birmingham. New ownership brought in a new manager despite John Eustace being a local boy and doing well.”

“The team has changed the football they play. It’s been really good, they’re on the up and they decide they want to bring in Wayne Rooney because they’re worried about the PR side of things.”

“They’re playing good football, with good results and showing signs of promise and they change the manager when things are on the up.”

“Wayne Rooney is still unproven as a manager with little experience. That’s the kind of thing you see in the modern game.”